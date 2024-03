Oscars 2024: Live με το Grace.Gr- Οι πρώτες αφίξεις στο κόκκινο χαλί

Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from FLAMIN’ HOT

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from BARBIE

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from AMERICAN SYMPHONY

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from BARBIE

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell